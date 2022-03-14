Auburndale man arrested in Georgia, accused of 81-year-old's murder

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office organized, then canceled a press conference Monday that was expected to provide information about the arrest of a murder suspect from Florida.
Deputies say 30-year-old David Jesse Williams, of Auburndale, was arrested in Georgia in connection with the suspicious disappearance and death of an 81-year-old man who is also from Auburndale.
Investigators confirmed Williams was being charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft auto.
Sheriff Grady Judd initially planned to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. Monday. But, that briefing was called off after "new information" was revealed in the case, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.
Local television station WTGS reports the elderly man's body was discovered Thursday in Long County, Georgia. The discovery came after the Fox affiliate says the older man's car was found at a mobile home park in Walthourville – which is a little less than 50 miles southwest of Savannah.