Auburndale man arrested in Georgia, accused of 81-year-old's murder

David Jesse Williams is being held in Georgia.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office organized, then canceled a press conference Monday that was expected to provide information about the arrest of a murder suspect from Florida.

Deputies say 30-year-old David Jesse Williams, of Auburndale, was arrested in Georgia in connection with the suspicious disappearance and death of an 81-year-old man who is also from Auburndale.

Investigators confirmed Williams was being charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft auto.

Sheriff Grady Judd initially planned to speak to reporters at 1 p.m. Monday. But, that briefing was called off after "new information" was revealed in the case, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.