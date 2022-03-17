Auburndale man accused of choking 81-year-old to death arrested in Georgia

Detectives say they arrived in Georgia to find David Jesse Williams cleaning blood from the man's truck.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — An Auburndale man is behind bars after deputies say he admitted to choking an 81-year-old man to death with a rope.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on March 9 when the 81-year-old man was reported missing. A witness reportedly told Auburndale Police Officers that she hadn't heard from the man since March 3 and was concerned as David Jesse Williams, 30, had been violent in the past.

The sheriff's office didn't say how Williams knew the witness or the 81-year-old man.

The investigation led officers to Georgia, where they learned Williams might have been staying. The department reached out to Georgia law enforcement officers for assistance.

Georgia detectives arrived to find Williams wearing gloves and cleaning out the inside of the 81-year-old man's truck, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say there was blood inside the cab of the truck and a shovel in the truck bed.

That's when detectives say Williams admitted to using a black rope to choke the man to death in the Polk City area before moving the man's body to the rear floor of the truck and driving to Georgia to bury him.

Detectives say the body was found with a rope around the neck in a shallow grave when Williams told them it would be.

Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff's Office traveled to Georgia to take over the investigation.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and grand theft auto. He is being held in the Liberty County Jail in Georgia and will be transferred to Polk County at a later date.

"Partnerships with our fellow law enforcement agencies are vital to the safety of our communities. Auburndale police department officers did an outstanding job investigating the missing person case—their work led directly to the discovery of Williams as the man who killed our victim," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.