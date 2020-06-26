Police chief: Auburndale officer shot, 1 man dead after traffic stop escalates

The police chief says an officer was shot in the ankle by a man and returned fire.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — What started as a traffic stop ended with an officer getting shot in the ankle and a man killed Thursday night in Polk County.

The Auburndale Police Department said one of its officers was doing a traffic stop on a car with a broken head-light on U.S. 92 and Dairy Road shortly after 11 p.m. Officers say the woman driving the car and the male passenger both had a history of drug-related charged. The officer suspected narcotics in the car and called for backup.

When the man and woman were asked to get out of the car, the officer noticed the man had a knife in his belt. According to Auburndale Police Chief Andy Ray, the officer asked the man not to touch the touch but that's when the man pulled out a pistol and started firing at officers.

Officer returned fire and shot the man more than once. An officer was shot in the ankle, according to the police department.

Ray said the man who was shot by the officer was seriously hurt and later died.

The officer who was shot in the ankle has minor injuries, Ray said.

Ray said the investigation is ongoing.

