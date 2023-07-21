Arrest made in 'cold-blooded murder' of Seffner woman found dead in car

Aurelio Diaz, 32, reportedly shot a woman through the window of her car as she arrived at her home, deputies said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening for the shooting death of a woman who was sitting in her car earlier that same day, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Aurelio Diaz reportedly shot a woman through the window of her car around 1 a.m. as she arrived at her home on Orange Street near Taft Lane, deputies said.

Dispatchers got a call around 1:15 a.m. from someone who either couldn't or didn't want to speak, the initial report said. When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman dead inside a car outside the home. She had suffered "severe upper body trauma."

Diaz was arrested later that day around 8:30 p.m. about a mile around from the woman’s house.

“A killer is off the streets, all thanks to the prompt action, meticulous investigation, and unwavering determination of everyone who worked on the case,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We hope this helps bring some closure to the victim’s family as they start the road to seeing justice for their loved one.”