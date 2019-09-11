NORFOLK, Va. — Federal prosecutors are accusing a Virginia physician of performing unnecessary surgical procedures on women without their knowledge or consent.

A U.S. magistrate ordered 69-year-old Javaid Perwaiz of Chesapeake held without bond until at least an upcoming detention hearing. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported Perwaiz was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

Kaitlin Gilbert said Perwaiz is her OBGYN and that he delivered her baby just a month ago.

"It's scary that I saw that doctor looking back on it, he knew what he was doing this entire time. Perwaiz kept explaining 'yeah I'm busy all day, I book all my surgeries in one day and I'm loaded with surgeries today. So, if I'm in and out don't worry about it, I'll be back to check on you," said Gilbert.

Court documents show plaintiffs in multiple lawsuits alleged that the Perwaiz performed up to 30 surgeries in one day and that some ended in irreparable injuries. Gilbert said when Perwaiz came back into her room, he rushed her into labor.



"So as I'm pushing, he is basically pushing my cervix behind the baby's head for the baby to be able to be pushed past my cervix. Which is why now it explains that my baby was born with excessive fluid in his lungs, because his body didn't have enough time to digest the fluid, because he was forced out,” said Gilbert.

Documents show that the FBI started investigating Perwaiz last year after receiving a hospital employee's tip. An FBI affidavit focuses on four unidentified patients and says Perwaiz repeatedly subjected Medicaid patients to procedures. The affidavit mentions hysterectomies and tubal ligation among others.

"It's heartbreaking. I can't even put myself in their shoes. One lady had tried and tried for so long to have a baby and even went to the fertility specialist to figure out why she can't have kids, just to find out that her tubes were tied by her OB, who she gave no consent to,” said Gilbert. Gilbert said that she’s worried for her baby’s health after his delivery.

"Perwaiz called me on the phone one time to make sure the baby was okay because he botched my son's circumcision as well,” said Gilbert. But Gilbert said she’s just thankful to have her baby after hearing other patient's stories.

"It's like as a family you can't have any more kids from somebody that didn't even give you a choice,” said Gilbert.

Perwaiz attorney Lawrence Woodward said his client wasn't a flight risk and knew for about two weeks he was under investigation.

