HOLIDAY, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man suspected of trying to run over deputy over the weekend.

The man tried to run over the deputy around 5:17 p.m. Sunday in the Desire Gentleman's Club parking lot at 3935 Grand Blvd.

The sheriff’s office said the man was driving a stolen 2017 white Kia Optima.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1(800)706-4488.

