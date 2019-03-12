MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identities and the cause of death of the individuals involved in Sunday morning's murder-suicide in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police responded to the home Sunday morning on the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue S., near Abbott Northwestern Hospital, where they found two boys outside of the home with what would turn out to be fatal wounds.

Erik Wiltscheck, a nearby neighbor, identified the victims to be Kjersten Schladetzky and her two sons, Nelson and Will, which was confirmed in the medical examiner's release on Tuesday.

Wiltscheck said he was walking home from a store around 10 a.m. when he saw the boys chased out of their home by their father, then shot and killed in the front yard.

Authorities say Nelson, 8, and Will, 11, died of multiple gun shot wounds and Kjersten, 39, died from multiple gun shot wounds and a stab wound to her chest.

The suspected shooter, David Schladetzky, died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Court records show David and Kjersten finalized a divorce in June.

