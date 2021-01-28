It's been one year since investigators found the newborn's father, accused of abducting him, dead in Pasco County.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2020.

It's been one year since anyone has reported seeing baby Andrew Caballerio.

The baby was just days old when police say he disappeared on Jan. 28, 2020, after his relatives were shot and killed in their South Florida home.

Shortly after an Amber Alert was activated, Andrew's father, Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead in a car in Pasco County. But there was no sign of Andrew.

Deputies found a white Ford passenger van connected to baby Andrew's disappearance in a rural area in Blanton, Florida, near Interstate 75, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Bloodhounds sniffed a pacifier found in the van but were unable to pick up the newborn's trail.

"The baby may be anywhere in the state," Nocco said at the time.

Weeks after he went missing, the search began to wind down. And, according to the Miami Herald at the time, police said it's possible baby Andrew might never be found unless there is a significant enough tip to place investigators on the right track.

In February 2020, an $8,000 reward was offered for tips leading investigators to baby Andrew.