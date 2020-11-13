Baby dies after testing positive for heroin, found with injection marks, police say

A two-month-old baby girl who tested positive for heroin died Tuesday, San Angelo police said.

A 2-month-old baby girl who tested positive for heroin died Tuesday, San Angelo police said.

Brixlee Marie Lee was placed on life support after she was found unconscious and with injection marks on her body and head, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital Sunday morning after San Angelo police officers responded to the 2200 block of Webster Avenue. Officers saw the girl's health declining and gave her CPR on the way to the hospital in San Angelo, which is about four hours southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.

A doctor later told police that the girl was in cardio-respiratory failure. Brixlee was later transported to Cook Children's Hospital where she remained on life support until Tuesday.

Brixlee's mother, 21-year-old Destiney Harbour; the girl's maternal grandmother 37-year-old Christin Bradley; and Bradley's boyfriend Dustin Smock have been charged with first degree felonies, injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Officials said while they were executing a search warrant inside the house, they found drug paraphernalia as well as a small quantity of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills.

Harbour is being held on a $100,000 bond. Smock is being held on a $50,000 bond and Bradley was released on Sunday after posting bond. The suspects could face additional charges.

Brixlee's cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities said Brixlee hadn't received any medical care since being born at the residence in August.

If you are concerned about abuse or neglect and would like to follow up on a patient seen at Cook Children's, contact the CARE Team at (682) 885-3953.