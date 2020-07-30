Infant shot in Chicago 'responding well' after surgery

CHICAGO — The search is on for the person who shot a 10-month-old girl in Chicago.
“I’m thrilled to announce that baby Ny’Ori Askew is now out of surgery, alert and responding well,” Early Walker said in a statement.
Walker is founder of the community group, "I'm Telling Don't Shoot." The organization is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and charges against the shooter.
The child was in the back seat of a car when shots were fired.
Her mother heard a gunshot at 11:15 a.m. Monday while driving and then realized the baby was hit in the temple, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
At least 14 children under 18 years old have died in Chicago from gun violence since June 20, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.
Four of them were 10 years old or younger.
