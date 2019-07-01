A horrific find on the side of a road in Troup County: a newborn infant, dead in a cooler bag. That’s what police said happened at Boy Scout Road off New Franklin Road on Jan. 6, 2019.

Officers discovered what appeared to be the dead newborn baby in a portable cooler bag. Witnesses told police the cooler had been on the side of the road, near the wood-line, for several days or even up to a week.

The GBI Crime Lab is expected to perform an autopsy on the child on Tuesday.

The cooler is light blue in color with pictures of watermelon slices and zips at the top and on the front and sides, Troup County Police said.

Police said a dead newborn was found dumped in this bag along a road in Troup County.

Sheriff of Troupe County

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Troup County Police at 706-883-1616 or call Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.