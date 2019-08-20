LARGO, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is being held on more than $1 million bond after he uploaded child pornography, Largo police said.
James Fenelon Nolan, 36, is facing 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of violating probation -- resisting arrest without violence.
Police said on June 25, Nolan uploaded photos of child porn to an online cloud service, which reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Nolan was arrested Monday. His bail was set at $1,100,000.
