Troopers: Man robs bank, deposits money in ATM outside

McRoberts Williams, 44, faces a charge of second-degree robbery.

WILMINGTON, Del. — A man is behind bars after Delaware State Police say he robbed a Wells Fargo bank and then deposited it in the ATM outside.

On Dec. 11, authorities say 44-year-old McRoberts Williams entered the bank in Wilmington before handing the teller a note saying "this is a robbery."

According to a press release, the employee complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to Williams before he took off — he wouldn't go far.

After leaving the bank, troopers say Williams made a deposit in the ATM just outside the building. He'd later take off again, this time for good, and be found by troopers behind a shopping center.