TAMPA, Fla. — A man is in custody after threatening to rob a bank with an explosive, Tampa police say.

According to authorities, at around 2:23 p.m. on Thursday a man entered a bank and said he had an explosive device. Police say he was arrested.

Officers did not say which bank the man entered, but the incident prompted police to shut down Kennedy Boulevard in both directions at Westshore Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.