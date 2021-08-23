x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies: Bomb squad investigating after threat made during attempted bank robbery

The team was called in due to "threats made regarding a possible explosive device" during the attempt.
Credit: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says more than one person is in custody after a reported bank robbery in Spring Hill.

According to a press release, the attempted robbery occurred at the Regions Bank at 7165 Mariner Boulevard. The individuals' deputies say were responsible for the incident were taken into custody around 2:30 p.m.

A bomb squad is on its way to the scene due to "threats made regarding a possible explosive device" during the attempt. People are asked to continue to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.