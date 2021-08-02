Man in wig robs bank with revolver in Citrus County, deputies say

Authorities want to know if you recognize him.

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is searching for a bank robber who made off with an undisclosed amount of money Monday morning in Inverness.

Around 10 a.m., deputies said the man entered the BBVA bank on E. Gulf to Lake Highway near S. Croft Avenue.

He was somewhere between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 with a brown wig, gray sweater and oversized black sunglasses, investigators said. The man, who deputies said was either white or a light-skinned Black man, demanded cash from the teller while holding a silver revolver with a black handle.

The robber hopped in a dark sedan and drove away eastbound on E. Thomas Street, the sheriff's office said.