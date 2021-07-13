St. Pete police need your help finding a man accused of robbing a bank

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say on Friday evening a man robbed the Bank OZK on 4th Street North and now they need your help finding him.
Officers say he passed a note to a teller, saying he had a gun. No one was hurt.
Police say the man did leave the scene in a white four-door sedan. It is unclear how much money was taken.
Security cameras caught it all on tape, showing the man leaving with cash in his hands. St. Pete detectives believe he may have ties to the Sarasota area.
If you have any information about the suspect, you can call SPPD at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD and tips to TIP411.
