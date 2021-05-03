HCSO: Man was pistol-whipping bar patron when gun went off, shooting and killing his relative

The guy with the gun may have driven away in a 2000 model Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, witnesses in Texas said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting inside a bar overnight.

The shooting was reported late Sunday at 10010 Antoine, according to HCSO.

Sgt. B. Beall with HCSO said the first deputies on the scene found the victim dead inside the bar. The gunman had already fled.

It’s believed the victim and suspect are related, and the suspect may have fled to South Texas, investigators said.

Witnesses said the suspect was beating a customer with a pistol when the gun went off, shooting the suspect’s relative.

There were at least seven people in the bar at the time of the shooting, but some people left just after the gunfire. Deputies are questioning those who stayed.

No names have been released, but deputies said the victim was in his late 20s.

The suspect may have fled in a 2000 model Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, witnesses said.