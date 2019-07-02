DAVENPORT, Fla. — For the second time in a week, somebody has shot at a Polk County deputy.

It happened overnight at a home near Ronald Reagan Parkway just east of US Highway 27 in the West Haven subdivision in Davenport.

The bullet went through the Lieutenant Mike Baldwin's pant leg and boot -- narrowly missing his body. He was unhurt, and no other deputies were hit.

The armed suspect had been barricaded inside a Davenport home before surrendering peacefully around 4:15 a.m.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Zachary Stinson, who investigators say has a significant history of mental health issues.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Stinson got angry Wednesday night when his adopted father went on a date. When he got home, Stinson had urinated on his adopted dad's bed and spray-painted the whole inside of the house, according to law enforcement.

When the dad said he was going to leave for the night, Stinson is accused of lying down behind the car so his dad couldn't go anywhere. At that point, his dad called 911.

When authorities arrived, they said Stinson fired four times out a home window, hitting the one deputy's clothing. Then, he's accused of going to another window and shooting three more times.

SWAT officers and Haines City police were dispatched, and the crisis team began negotiating with Stinson.

Judd says Stinson wouldn't come out, called 911 and demanded to talk to his dad. At one point, chemical agents were thrown into the house, and Stinson came out.

Judd says Stinson had shaved his head while inside and indicated he hoped to be killed by the police. He was arrested unharmed.

Stinson has been Baker Acted 10 different times in Polk County, according to Judd, who said authorities had been to the house on 28 occasions.

Investigators believe the dad had guns locked up in a box, but Stinson appears to have gotten to them. Authorities say there were also rifles in the house with scopes.

Stinson is currently in jail and faces at least five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officers, although more charges are expected.

The other recent shooting happened last Thursday night at a trailer park in Winter Haven. Luckily, no officers were injured in that unrelated situation.

