x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Man accused of killing man whose daughter he was dating

He and the other guy had gotten into an argument, according to investigators.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

BARTOW, Fla. — A 31-year-old from Bartow is accused of killing a man whose daughter he was dating.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr., during an argument, grabbed a shotgun and shot the man just before 6 a.m. Friday near Transport Road and Spruce Road in unincorporated Bartow.

Deputies say they stopped Rodriguez in a car seen leaving the area. Investigators say he had a shotgun shell in his pocket and another in a bag.

"The responding deputies arrived so quickly that they were able to set-up a
tight perimeter and the Aviation Unit easily spotted the suspect trying to get
away; he was detained very quickly," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement.

Judd said detectives are still gathering statements and evidence.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter