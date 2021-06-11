Man accused of killing man whose daughter he was dating

BARTOW, Fla. — A 31-year-old from Bartow is accused of killing a man whose daughter he was dating.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr., during an argument, grabbed a shotgun and shot the man just before 6 a.m. Friday near Transport Road and Spruce Road in unincorporated Bartow.
Deputies say they stopped Rodriguez in a car seen leaving the area. Investigators say he had a shotgun shell in his pocket and another in a bag.
"The responding deputies arrived so quickly that they were able to set-up a
tight perimeter and the Aviation Unit easily spotted the suspect trying to get
away; he was detained very quickly," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement.
Judd said detectives are still gathering statements and evidence.
