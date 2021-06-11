Man accused of killing man whose daughter he was dating

He and the other guy had gotten into an argument, according to investigators.

BARTOW, Fla. — A 31-year-old from Bartow is accused of killing a man whose daughter he was dating.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr., during an argument, grabbed a shotgun and shot the man just before 6 a.m. Friday near Transport Road and Spruce Road in unincorporated Bartow.

Deputies say they stopped Rodriguez in a car seen leaving the area. Investigators say he had a shotgun shell in his pocket and another in a bag.

"The responding deputies arrived so quickly that they were able to set-up a

tight perimeter and the Aviation Unit easily spotted the suspect trying to get

away; he was detained very quickly," Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement.

Judd said detectives are still gathering statements and evidence.