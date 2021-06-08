Polk County Sheriff to speak about a deadly park shooting

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to speak Tuesday morning after investigators say a person was shot and killed at a Bartow park.
Investigators say the person was shot during a fight at Gordon Heights Park.
Deputies did not say what led up to the fight or the shooting. They also did not say if there had been any arrests made.
Sheriff Judd is set to have more information on the shooting at 9 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
