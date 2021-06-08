Polk County Sheriff to speak about a deadly park shooting

Sheriff Judd is set to share more information on the shooting at 9 a.m.

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to speak Tuesday morning after investigators say a person was shot and killed at a Bartow park.

Investigators say the person was shot during a fight at Gordon Heights Park.

Deputies did not say what led up to the fight or the shooting. They also did not say if there had been any arrests made.

