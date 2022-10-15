Police: Homicide investigation underway in Bartow

Police officers said the shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m.

BARTOW, Fla — Bartow police officers are investigating a homicide after responding to a domestic violence call Saturday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m. officers reported to Crown Avenue not far from W Main Street, Bartow Police Department said in a news release. Once officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground dead near a car.

He has been identified as Samuel Caswell, according to the police department. Authorities did not immediately release the cause of death.

It's also unknown if there is anyone is in custody in connection to Caswell's death.