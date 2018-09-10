BARTOW, Fla. -- Bartow police are searching for a mother after her 14-year-old child died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Police say the teen died in February 2018. Investigators said Audra Watson Pender, 39, wasn't home when her 14-year-old daughter ingested methamphetamine that the teen found in Pender's bedroom.

Matthew Christian, 20, was home with the teen. Investigators say the teen called her mother and told her that she ingested the drugs. About an hour later, Pender returned home to find her daughter showing signs of a narcotic overdose, police say.

Investigators say neither Pender nor Christian called for emergency services but placed the teen in a cold water bath to try to alleviate her symptoms.

Police say Pender and Christian contacted emergency services about six hours after the mother first talked to her daughter. The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both Pender and Christian face aggravated manslaughter charges. Investigators say they found that Christian had a sexual relationship with the teen and faces additional charges of possession of child pornography and transmission of material harmful to minors.

Christian was arrested on Monday, but Pender remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow Police Department at (863) 534-5034.

