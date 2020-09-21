Bartow police searching for two men 'considered armed and dangerous' accused of armed carjacking

BARTOW, Fla. — The Bartow Police Department is searching for two men they say were involved in an armed carjacking.
Officers responded to 222 W. Ethelene St just before 8 p.m. for the report of a stolen 2011 Kia Sorrento with a Florida license plate of LLSF14.
Three small kids were in the car at the time of the carjacking, but all have been recovered and are safe, according to the police department.
The men accused of the crime are described as two "light-skinned" Black men, approximately 130 pounds, last seen wearing camo masks. No further information was available.
Officers say shots were fired during the incident and the men are "to be considered armed and dangerous."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bartow Police Department immediately at 863-534-5034.
