Bartow police search for driver who could have 'valuable information' on shooting

The driver is believed have been in a 2015-2018 Mitsubishi Mirage during the shooting.

BARTOW, Fla. — The Bartow Police Department is hoping to identify the driver of a car who could have information regarding an early morning shooting.

Police say around 2:24 a.m. on Nov. 6 a driver entered the City of Bartow and stopped at a four-way stop sign near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Church Street. While at the stop, an unknown driver pulled up alongside the car and shot into it, according to a press release.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Now, investigators are hoping to identify the driver of what is believed to be a 2015-2018 Mitsubishi Mirage given they "may have valuable information that will help in this investigation."

Police were unable to say if the driver they are searching for was directly involved in the shooting.

"Shootings are not common within the City of Bartow. But when they do occur, you can bet that all investigative resources will be utilized to find and arrest those responsible. Our team is working diligently to do just that. We have the lowest crime rate in the history of the city, and we intend to keep it that way," Chief Bryan Dorman said.