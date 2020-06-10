Police: Man accused of inappropriately touching woman during massage charged with battery

He had been employed at Massage Envy in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A woman was getting a massage at Massage Envy in Bradenton when she was inappropriately touched without her consent, police say.

Investigators say Sean Thomas Mooney, 43, has been charged with battery after being accused of touching a woman inappropriately during a massage.

Police say at this time, Mooney is no longer practicing massage under his license and is no longer employed by Massage Envy, located at 4300 Cortez Road West in Bradenton.

If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. You can email information to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com or can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or through the Manatee Crime Stoppers website. Anonymous tips are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

