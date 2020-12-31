Both men are expected to change their previous not-guilty pleas at Thursday's virtual court hearing.

TAMPA, Fla. — The two men accused in a deadly 2018 Tampa street racing case are expected to enter new pleas before a judge on New Year's Eve.

Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau are charged in the Bayshore Boulevard crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger and her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, who she was pushing in a stroller when she was hit by Herrin's Ford Mustang.

Both Herrin and Barrineau previously pleaded not-guilty. On Thursday, the public will find out if their newly-negotiated plea agreements will be approved by a judge.

Barrineau will plead guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor racing charge in exchange for six years in state prison, followed by 15 years of probation. If accepted, the deal means he would waive his sentencing rights as a juvenile -- which he was at the time of the crash.

Herrin, on the other hand, will enter an "open plea" -- which would basically put him at the mercy of the judge. The court would be able to hear arguments from the prosecutors and defense team, but the judge will ultimately rule on his fate -- as opposed to a jury. That plea could result in many more years in prison, depending on what the judge decides.

What other people are reading right now: