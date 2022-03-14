BBB and FBI warn of rise in 'work from home' employment scams

Employment scams have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic as bad actors leach off people facing unemployment or looking for "work from home" jobs.

TAMPA, Fla. — Employment scams have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic as bad actors leach off people facing unemployment or looking for 'work from home' jobs. These criminals are after your money and identity, history shows.

In 2020, the Better Business Bureau estimates 14 million people fell victim to job scams, with roughly $2 billion in direct losses.

The average victim lost $1,000 and valuable time, performing work they were never paid for.

Bryan Oglesby, the Director of Public Relations for the Better Business Bureau West Florida, says the pandemic – its emotional toll and how it has shattered our "norm" – has created a situation ripe for scammers.

"The biggest way [scammers] take advantage of consumers is by playing off their emotions. So whenever there's emotions at bay, consumers are confused or unsure about something, scammers see that as an opportunity," Oglesby said.

Keith Givens specializes in cyber crimes as a supervisory special agent with the Tampa division of the FBI.

"The first thing that I would recommend people do is an independent search of the company," Givens said. "Another thing individuals can do is check with their state. Any company that is legitimately operating with the state has to file documentation with the state to indicate it's a legitimate business."

As technology improves, phony business websites have become increasingly difficult to spot.

The BBB recommends checking for legitimate phone numbers and addresses, and looking for quality content—a site that only uses stock photos is a red flag.

Lastly, check out the company through the BBB to see if anyone has posted complaints.

"Anyone and everyone can be a victim of a scam, it's not a specific person or a specific age group, anyone out there can be victimized," Oglesby said.

But the stigma associated with being a victim leaves to underreporting of scams, which is why the BBB and FBI are both urging people to speak up.

"The FBI can certainly not do this alone. we certainly need the public's help," Givens said.