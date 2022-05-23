'Scammers are watching': BBB warns of potential baby formula scams

As the nationwide baby formula shortage pushes parents to explore new avenues for buying formula, the BBB is warning of online shopping scams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — A shortage of baby formula across the country and here in Florida has prompted parents to explore new avenues for finding baby formula.

However, the Better Business Bureau warns these parents are risking themselves to potential online scams.

According to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online shopping scams are the riskiest.

"With the current supply issues on many items, including formula, scammers are watching," the BBB wrote in a press release.

The BBB said this is how the scam works, "An ad, post, or social media group posts they have baby formula available. The buyer contacts the seller via chat or direct message, showing photos of the cans available. The buyer makes a payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as PayPal (a BBB Accredited Business) or Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business), but the formula never arrives."

You can report suspected scams to the BBB by filing a complaint at BBB.org or report a scam at BBB.org/scamtracker.

In order to avoid becoming a victim to such a scam, the BBB has issued the following guidance.

Signs of a potential online purchase scam include:

Positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Check BBB.org.

No indication of a brick-and-mortar address or the address shows on a Google map as a parking lot, residence, or unrelated business than what is listed on the website.

Misspellings, grammatical errors, or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product.

The seller advertises on a social media site and is communicative until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they are unreachable.

Check out the website before making a purchase: