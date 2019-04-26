HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies have released pictures and video of two packages being stolen in hopes you can help nab the porch pirates.

The first theft happened around 10:50 a.m. on April 18 in Cavour Court in Brandon. Deputies said a man took two packages from a porch, carried them down the driveway, then tossed the empty box on a neighbor's lawn after removing the contents.

The suspect is a white man in his early 30s, about 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He has brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt with a graphic on the front and black Nike shoes.

On April 18, 2019, at approximately 10:50 a.m. the suspect was observed removing two packages from the front porch of a home on Cavour Court. The suspect walked back down the driveway, and later dropped the package on a neighbor's lawn after removing the contents.

Doorbell video

The second theft happened April 24 on Stanberry Drive in Tampa. Video shows a passenger get out of a car and take a package off a front porch. He got back in the car, which drove away.

The package contained medication.

The passenger is a Hispanic male who was wearing a racing shirt. The driver is a white male, 30 to 49 years old, about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds.

On April 24, 2019, at approximately 10:30 a.m. two suspects are seen backing a white Kia into the driveway of a home on Stanberry Drive. The passenger got out of his vehicle and removed a package from the front porch.

Doorbell video

Then on April 25, two men in a white Kia followed an Amazon truck through the Fishhawk subdivision. On Shell Drive, the passenger got out of the car and took a package from a front porch.

The passenger was a white man, about 5-foot-9 with a medium build. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and shorts. The only description of the driver is he was a white male.

Detectives think the crimes might be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

What others are reading right now:

► Florida man's genealogy hobby helped catch the Golden State Killer

► Born before 1989? You may need another dose of the measles vaccine

► Woman with unique face tattoos gets arrested -- again

► Avengers: Endgame: When you should take a bathroom break

► Kit Kat to launch mint, dark chocolate candy bars

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.