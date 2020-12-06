Sheriff: Thieves break into beauty shop, steal $30,000 in hair, wigs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for multiple people who broke into a beauty supply shop and stole tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Surveillance video captures the people breaking into JJ Beauty Supply at 1502 East Fletcher Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. on May 31.
Once inside, they stole hair and wig products valued at $30,000, according to the sheriff's office.
"This local business took a huge hit and these thieves will not get away with what they did,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking everyone to take a good look at the video and please contact us if they recognize the individuals or have any information about the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.
