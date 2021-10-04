Sheriff: 'Predator who manipulated and abused' child sentenced to 40 years in prison

Eric King, 33, was arrested by deputies in 2019 after a child told authorities about years of sexual abuse done by him.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Beverly Hills man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for years, Citrus County Sheriff's Office says.

Eric King, 33, was arrested by deputies in December 2019 after a child told authorities King had sexually abused them multiple times over several years. Deputies say when King was questioned by investigators, he confirmed what the child had said.

"King is a predator who manipulated and abused his victim. The harm he inflicted on this innocent child is inexcusable and no punishment can truly ever correct his horrendous actions," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

In court on Thursday, King pleaded no contest to three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, one count of Attempted Sexual Battery, and one count of Sexual Battery, the sheriff's office said.

When King is released from prison he will have lifetime probation as a sexual predator.