13-year-old riding bike on crosswalk injured in hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Osprey are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old girl injured Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at 4:16 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol reports. The teen was riding her bike across a school crosswalk on East Bay Street at Old Venice Road when a car failed to stop for the biker and reportedly hit her. The 13-year-old girl's injuries are said to be critical, according to FHP.
The car, described as a dark silver sedan, fled the area traveling westbound from East Bay Street, FHP says. Authorities also say the crosswalk was clearly marked with flashing yellow lights and yellow signage.
Anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.