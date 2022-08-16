13-year-old riding bike on crosswalk injured in hit-and-run crash

Authorities said a dark silver sedan left the area.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Osprey are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old girl injured Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 4:16 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol reports. The teen was riding her bike across a school crosswalk on East Bay Street at Old Venice Road when a car failed to stop for the biker and reportedly hit her. The 13-year-old girl's injuries are said to be critical, according to FHP.

The car, described as a dark silver sedan, fled the area traveling westbound from East Bay Street, FHP says. Authorities also say the crosswalk was clearly marked with flashing yellow lights and yellow signage.