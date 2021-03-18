'I couldn't believe it was happening' | Black St. Louis officer testifies about assault by white officers

Luther Hall was working undercover during a 2017 protest

ST. LOUIS — An emotional St. Louis police officer took the stand Thursday where he described how multiple white police officers assaulted him as he worked undercover during a 2017 protest.

“It was a free-for-all,” Luther Hall said, his voice cracking. “I could feel nothing but boots, fists and sticks slamming into my body."

Hall described himself as a 25-year veteran of the force, who had most recently been assigned to the Problem Properties Unit where he and his partner, Detective Lewis Naes worked undercover to investigate dog fighting rings as well as liquor license violations.

On Sept. 17, 2017, Hall and Naes were working undercover to document crimes happening during protests that followed the acquittal of former Officer Jason Stockley. He had been charged with murdering a Black drug suspect in 2011 but not charged by local prosecutors until five years later.

In all, five St. Louis police officers have been indicted for their roles in assaulting Hall on the night in question.

Two of them, Randy Hays and Bailey Colletta, have already pleaded guilty.

Three of them, Dustin Boone, Christopher Myers and Steven Korte, are on trial this week in federal court.

Boone and Myers are no longer with the department. Korte is still on the force.

Hall’s voice cracked several times during his testimony as First Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin questioned him about the assault.

He said he had been arrested before while working undercover by St. Louis police, and catching a punch or a smack was just part of it. But, he said, he had never been beaten.

“Did you ever fight with the police?” Costantin asked.

“No,” he said.

“Resist the police in any way?”

“No.”

“What are you thinking when this is happening to you?”

“I couldn't believe it was happening.”

“How does it end?”

“At some point I feel my arms being forced behind my back and the flex cuffs go on.”

Defense attorneys have accused Hall of not showing his hands, and say that’s why you can hear officers shouting “Show me your hands,” during the arrest attempt.

“Where were your hands?” Costantin asked.

“My hands were out in front of me,” Hall said, adding that he had his phone and a camera in both hands stretched in front of him. “It seemed like forever, but maybe it was a minute or so. I was being told to put my hands behind my back, but I couldn't because people were standing on my hands and my arms.”

