Tampa high school student brought loaded gun on campus, police say

The student was reportedly charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say a student at Blake High School was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus on Wednesday.

Several students were reprimanded by staff at the school after they were caught hanging at a stairwell, which is not allowed, police say.

The students were then reportedly taken to the administrative office and had their backpacks searched.

One of the students, however, refused to have his backpack searched and an administrator called the teen's mother, authorities say.

The mother went to the school and looked through the student's backpack in front of an administrator, TPD said in a news release.

Law enforcement says she did not find anything suspicious but when an administrator performed another search on the backpack, they opened a pencil pouch and found a loaded gun.

The school resource officer was reportedly called to the office to secure the weapon.

"It is incredibly concerning that yet another student has not only gotten their hands on a loaded firearm, but carelessly chose to bring the weapon with them to school," Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a statement. "Combating this issue must be a community effort. Parents, don't be afraid to search your child's bedroom, backpack, or their cell phones to make sure they are making good decisions. It is your responsibility to do so for the safety of your child and others. As always, we continue urging students to speak up if they believe a classmate or friend could have a weapon."