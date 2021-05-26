Detectives search for man accused of sexual battery and molestation on a child under 12

Detectives believe Blas Jose-Hernandez, 39, is hiding out in the Wimauma area and planning to flee the state.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man accused of sexual battery and molestation on a child under 12.

Deputies say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Blas Jose-Hernandez, 39, after wrapping up an investigation that began in 2020.

Jose-Hernandez is facing 15 counts of sexual battery on a child under 12

and lewd & lascivious molestation of a child under 12. Detectives say he may also face additional charges once he is in custody.

Jose-Hernandez was last known to be driving a white, GMC Yukon, but may be driving a different unknown car at this time, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office believes he is hiding out in the Wimauma area while he plans to leave the state in order to elude arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for

information that leads to the arrest of Blas Jose-Hernandez.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS(8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.