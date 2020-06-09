BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the deaths of four people as a triple murder-suicide.
A woman who went to a home in the 2600 block of S. Olcott Boulevard in Bloomington to pick up a friend called police when she went inside and found her friend deceased. The woman told police she had knocked, but used a key to go inside when no one answered.
The report came in just after 10 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived at the home and found four people dead from gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation of evidence at the scene led police to believe a 61-year-old man had shot and killed his 54-year-old wife, 26-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son before shooting himself.
The motive for the shootings is not known at this time.
Police are withholding the names of the victims until next of kin can be notified. Autopsies on all four individuals will be scheduled for this week.