DUNEDIN, Fla. — A Toronto Blue Jays player is facing a misdemeanor charge after deputies say he exposed himself in a dollar store parking lot.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it got a report last week about a man sitting and masturbating in an SUV in the parking lot. According to an incident report, deputies went to the Dollar Tree in Dunedin and saw a man naked from the waist down in a white Mercedes.

Deputies said the man was identified as Reese Jackson McGuire, who plays for the Blue Jays. The team has spring training games every year in Dunedin.

According to the report, deputies told McGuire to "make himself decent" and then handcuffed him and put him in the back of a cruiser. When they talked to him, McGuire said he finished practice, got lunch and then came to the parking lot and began "hanging out," the report states.

When asking for his address in town, deputies said they saw a pornographic video playing on McGuire's phone.

According to the report, McGuire wasn't physically arrested but was given a Notice to Appear in court. He faces a misdemeanor charge of exposure of sexual organs.

The Blue Jays released the following statement on Wednesday:

The Toronto Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire. He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter