OXFORD, Fla — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has opened a homicide investigation after someone was found dead inside a home.

The body was discovered around 5 p.m. Saturday on County Road 223 near E County Road 466 in Oxford.

Investigators say the dead person was female but did not elaborate on how old she was or how she might have been killed -- other than to say her death was the result of "homicidal violence."

Detectives are still trying to confirm her identity. And, they are working to determine a motive.

As of Sunday afternoon, detectives were conducting interviews and following up on leads.

If anyone has information that could help investigators with the case, they are being urged to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621; or to remain anonymous, call 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

