Homicide investigation underway after body discovered inside Tampa apartment

Police believe the deadly attack was targeted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Florida — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker found the body of a man inside an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to The Beck Apartments on Hidden River Parkway following the discovery of the man's body, the police department said in a news release. An autopsy showed the man died from upper body trauma.

Police believe this is a targeted attack and say there is no threat to the public, at this time.