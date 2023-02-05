x
Homicide investigation underway after body discovered inside Tampa apartment

Police believe the deadly attack was targeted.

TAMPA, Florida — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker found the body of a man inside an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to The Beck Apartments on Hidden River Parkway following the discovery of the man's body, the police department said in a news release. An autopsy showed the man died from upper body trauma. 

Police believe this is a targeted attack and say there is no threat to the public, at this time.

Details regarding a potential suspect were not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing. 

