TPD: Man found laying on road with several gunshot wounds; murder investigation underway

Patrol officers arrived at the area of 11th Street North and Linebaugh Avenue East when they received a report about a shooting, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a man was found lying on a road Sunday in Tampa with several gunshot wounds.

Patrol officers arrived at the area of 11th Street North and Linebaugh Avenue East after receiving a report of a shooting, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

That's where law enforcement says they found the body of the man and provided him with first aid care until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

The man was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries. Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

"Detectives are currently working to gather evidence and develop leads in the case," TPD said in a statement.