Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning.

Major Frank Losat said deputies were called about 11:27 p.m. after a male body was found on the side of the road outside First Baptist Church of Eureka Springs, 10111 E. Sligh Ave.

The body, which suffered upper body trauma, has not been identified, Losat said.

The church is being remodeled, and there was no one at the church when the body was found.

Two people live on the church property, and they are cooperating with deputies, Losat said.

It is not known whether the victim was killed where he was found or had been left there after being killed, Losat said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.

