Body of 10-year-old girl recovered in pond near her home

Cook's mother told deputies she and her daughter were swimming at their home when the mom stepped inside for a moment. When she returned, her daughter was missing.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A tragic end to a story about the missing special needs child, in Covington.

The body of Avani Cook, who was described as non-verbal and suffers from medical conditions that inhibit her ability to get around was found around 7:30 p.m. St. Tammany sheriff deputies said they found her in a nearby pond.

The heavily wooded scene was clear after hours of searching for the child as deputies wrapped up their recovery efforts.

According to the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, they got a call about a missing child in the 25000 block of Lowe Davis Road in Convington around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

At least 15 deputies on foot and ATV along with K9s responded to the scene.

***UPDATE ** St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies with the Special Operation Division recovered the body of 10 year... Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 14, 2021

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicated, for unknown reasons, the 10-year-old girl walked to the area of the pond and entered it before drowning.

The parish coroner left the scene at around 9:30 p.m. while deputies continued to interview the family for statements.

The investigation will remain active.