Bodycam video shows the moment a convicted felon tries to get away from police in Pinellas Park

The ordeal is what sparked a 12-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Police have released bodycam footage of an incident that sparked a 12-hour SWAT standoff in Pinellas Park.

The video begins at a Sam's Club parking lot where an officer is confronting a man and a woman about a stolen tag. According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, this occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Just one minute into the video, the man – who police later identified as 49-year-old Walter Brois – jumps back into his truck and tries driving away.

The officer in the video gets inside the car to stop Brois but ends up getting stuck in the passenger's seat as Brois begins driving off, the footage shows. The officer then deploys his taser, but it does little to stop Brois, who investigators say hits the officer.

Not too long after, the officer falls out of the moving truck. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the officer suffered cuts and bruises but didn't need to go to the hospital.

The video was the event that preceded a standoff with authorities that lasted until Thursday morning.

Investigators say they later found the truck at the Comfort Inn on Ulmerton Road in Pinellas Park where Brois was barricaded inside a room.

SWAT was called in and officers deployed gas into his room, but Brois made it clear "that he was not going to come out and that we were going to have to come in and kill him," Sheriff Gualtieri said.

After eight hours of attempts to negotiate with Brois, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was called in to help.

Gualtieri says the sheriff's office had information that Brois was armed while in the fourth-floor hotel room and even took out the gun and racked it while SWAT was trying to get him to come out.

The SWAT team deployed more than 50 rounds of tear gas into Brois' room over several hours, according to police. They added that a hotel window was broken out, and explosives were used to breach Brois' hotel room door due to it being barricaded with furniture, coolers and a separate door.

Once inside the room, the sheriff's office says a drone found Brois wrapped several times in sheets and hunkered down on the bed. Bean bag rounds were shot at Brois and he was taken into custody, according to Gualtieri.

The woman in the video, who police identified as Jennifer Thomas, was later taken into custody for her involvement in the parking lot incident.

Authorities say Brois is facing charges for battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing authorities and resisting arrest. Another charge Brois is facing is related to an outstanding warrant for violating probation. According to Sheriff Gualtieri, Brois is a convicted felon with 41 arrests and 142 charges.