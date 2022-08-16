WATCH: Police bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff John Mina son's arrest

Chase Mina was reportedly charged with driving under the influence.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden Police Department released the body-camera footage on Tuesday of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son getting arrested and accused of driving under the influence, WKMG reports.

Chase Mina was found asleep in the driver's seat of a pickup truck stopped at a traffic light on Sunday night near S. Dillard Street and E. Story Road, authorities say.

A report said Mina was slumped over the steering wheel at around 11:39 p.m. with two open beers in the front cup holders when police officers began speaking with him, the Orlando Sentinel says.

The 27-year-old “spoke with slurred speech, had bloodshot eyes, had difficulties standing straight up, and had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” police said when they were questioning Mina.

In the video, police were seen asking Mina where he was and where he was headed, but law enforcement could not understand his responses. Authorities also asked him to stay outside of the truck while they collected his date of birth and identification, but he refused to talk to them.

Initially, the police officer that questioned the 27-year-old was not aware that he was the son of the Orange County Sheriff, but later in the video, another police officer notifies him of whom they were speaking with.

"It's [John] Mina's son," the police officer who arrived later to the scene said. "We got to do what we got to do."

Mina was taken to the Orange County DUI Testing Center and refused to provide a sample of his breath, WKMG says. He was transported to Orange County Jail after.