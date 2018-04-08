A Pasco County deputy was injured early Friday morning when he was attacked by a suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Bodycam released by the sheriff's office showed the confrontation near the Sunoco station on State Road 54 in Zephyrhills, where deputies were called to a report of a disturbance in the store.

When Deputy Nicholas DiGirolamo arrived, Victor William Studola Jr., attempted to force his way into the vehicle of a female customer in the parking lot, deputies said.

DiGirolamo tried to make contact with the suspect, but Studola lunged at him and punched him in the face, deputies said.

The two struggled until a backup unit arrived on scene with a stun gun, and Studola was taken into custody.

Studola was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer.

DiGirolamo sustained redness and mild swelling to the right side of his face, the sheriff's office said.

