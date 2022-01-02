Police investigate threats at Edward Waters University, University of North Florida

The threat comes one day after at least a half-dozen other HBCUs across the country also received bomb threats, including Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's Edward Waters University is cancelling classes and on-campus activities Tuesday due to a bomb threat and threat of violence to the campus, according to the school.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been notified and is on campus to investigate the threat, EWU says.

The University of North Florida will also have an increased police presence Tuesday, the university said in an alert sent to students and staff, after a threat posted to social media. The University of North Florida Police Department is working with federal agencies to investigate, the alert says, but classes will still be held and university offices remain open.

The threat comes one day after at least a half-dozen other HBCUs across the country also received bomb threats, including Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. That university was placed on lockdown for several hours Monday as law enforcement worked to investigate the threat, according to police.

The threat at EWU was made anonymously, according to the university. Canceled in-person activities include classes, meetings and athletic practices, which are canceled "until further notice," the university says.

According to campus security, JSO received the call at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday and alerted the campus, then conducted a sweep around 3:30. Police did another sweep at 5 a.m.

The threat was made to set an incendiary device, according to campus security.

Students and employees are advised to stay tuned to their EWU email accounts, the EWU website and social media channels for more information as it becomes available.

Other historically Black colleges and universities threatened Monday include Albany State University in Georgia, Bowie State University in Maryland and Howard University in Washington, D.C.

It is unclear whether any of the threats are connected to each other.