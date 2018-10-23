HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge set bond at $250,000 Tuesday for a former Hillsborough County teacher accused of secretly recording students undressing.

If he bonds out, Mark William Ackett, 49, would not be allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18. The conditions of his bond would also prevent him from visiting any school or accessing the Internet. Additionally, he would have to surrender his passport and could not travel outside the U.S.

Ackett was a Bloomingdale Senior High School fashion design teacher when he allegedly placed cameras in a changing room to record students. According to court documents, he had been doing it for nearly two years.

Ackett was originally arrested on Sept. 11. and charged with one count of video voyeurism. After further investigation by Hillsborough County deputies, he now faces more charges, including 267 counts of video voyeurism, 73 counts of production of harmful material of a minor, and 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

