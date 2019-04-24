SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota teen boys have been arrested after an attempted robbery and shooting Tuesday night at the BellaSol Apartments complex on Signal Pointe Circle, and a third young person has also been questioned by investigators.

Related: Teenager rushed to the hospital after shooting in Sarasota

A fourth boy, who police are also describing as a suspect, was airlifted to All Children's Hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. Detectives say they don't believe the shooting was random, and all the boys knew each other. The two boys who have been arrested are charged with robbery with a firearm.

"This incident remains under investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming with other individuals involved," Police Spokesperson Genevieve Judge wrote in an email.

10News is not identifying the teens because they are minors. However, a Sarasota police spokesperson confirms the oldest boy, a 16-year-old, was one of a separate group of boys arrested in February after authorities say they beat an off-duty police officer who tried to stop them from shoving, hitting and harassing a homeless person at Payne Park.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.