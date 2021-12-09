Police: Boyfriend confesses to killing pregnant Miami woman

Xavier Johnson is accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary.

MIAMI — Police say the 32-year-old boyfriend of a pregnant South Florida woman has confessed to abducting her from a home where she worked as a caretaker and killing her.

Surveillance video reportedly showed a man knocking on the door of a home where Andreae Lloyd, 27, worked. Police say after she opened the door, the man pulled her away from the home, beat her and took her to a white Honda Civic and drove away early Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.

Detectives said Thursday that Johnson confessed to killing Lloyd who was six weeks pregnant and has two young children.

Human remains were found Wednesday by a search dog near Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Police say they were searching in the area after they received a tip that Johnson's truck was spotted near the area, AP explains.